UPDATE – The escaped inmate’s girlfriend, Melissa Ortiz, was arrested by the Corsicana Police Department Wednesday night, said the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office thanked the following agencies for their help: Crockett Police Department, Houston County Constables Office Pct. 1 & 2, Houston County Jailers, dispatchers and deputies, Grapeland Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Texas Rangers.

UPDATE — Escaped inmate Miguel Zuniga was caught in Corsicana and taken into custody at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday by the Corsicana Police Department.

“A big thank you to their officers for their help in capturing Zuniga. At this time Ortiz is still at large but we believe that she will be apprehended soon. Thank you also to all of you who showed your concerns and your prayers during this time. We will share more information as we can. Thanks again for everyone’s concern and support,” said Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Houston County announced Wednesday morning they are searching for an escaped inmate and his girlfriend who authorities said helped him escape.

Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, was last seen on camera at the sheriff’s office in Crockett around 2 a.m. wearing gray pants and a white shirt. He is 5’6″ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, Zuniga was serving time for a felony charge and was able to walk away from the Houston County Jail while performing duties assigned to him as a trustee in the jail. Authorities said Melissa Pearl Ortiz planned to meet him and provide transportation.

Both are considered dangerous and people are encouraged to contact law enforcement if they see them.

Photo courtesy of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office