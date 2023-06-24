PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said their searching for an SUV that hit a house on Double Bridge Road around 10:52 p.m. on Friday.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Officials said the SUV fled the scene and that one person sustained minor injuries from inside the home but refused treatment after being evaluated by EMS.

PSFR said they placed a tarp over the damaged part of the residence. Officials added that a riding lawnmower and additional equipment was also damaged by the SUV.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the hit and run.