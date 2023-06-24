PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said their searching for an SUV that hit a house on Double Bridge Road around 10:52 p.m. on Friday.
Officials said the SUV fled the scene and that one person sustained minor injuries from inside the home but refused treatment after being evaluated by EMS.
PSFR said they placed a tarp over the damaged part of the residence. Officials added that a riding lawnmower and additional equipment was also damaged by the SUV.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the hit and run.