LEON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escaped inmate convicted of capital murder from Leon County, which is near Waco, Texas.

46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez assaulted a correctional officer on a transport bus and was able to get into the driver’s compartment, take control of the bus and crash it, according to TDCJ officials. Lopez then fled from the vehicle, said TDCJ.

Officials added that there were other inmates on the bus, and there were no additional injuries reported after the crash.

Several law enforcement agencies, including TDCJ, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, DPS and OIG are searching for Lopez near Highway 7 west in Leon County around a mile and a half from Interstate 45.

Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.

According to Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez is a Hispanic male wearing a TDCJ white jumpsuit.

If anyone sees Lopez they should call 911 immediately and should not approach him.