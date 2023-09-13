KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman they said was involved in a theft at a local Walmart.

Kilgore PD said the vehicle below is what the woman and her accomplice drove away in, which led to a pursuit with law enforcement on Aug. 25. The vehicle is described as a blue Mazda 6 and police said they have already identified the owner of the vehicle along with the alleged accomplice.