KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman they said was involved in a theft at a local Walmart.
Kilgore PD said the vehicle below is what the woman and her accomplice drove away in, which led to a pursuit with law enforcement on Aug. 25. The vehicle is described as a blue Mazda 6 and police said they have already identified the owner of the vehicle along with the alleged accomplice.
“If you have any information as to this person’s identity, please contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”Kilgore Police Department