ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said officials.

As the investigation is ongoing, the Anderson County Sheriff said that the driver, vehicle and prison unit are not being identified at this time.

The sheriff said that no arrests have been made at this time and criminal charges are pending further investigation.

KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.