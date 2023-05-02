EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested by Edgewood police on Monday after allegedly pointing a knife at a grocery store clerk in attempt to rob the store.

Officials said the woman went into a Brookshire Brothers grocery store demanding one of the store clerks to open the cash register and give her the money out of it. While doing so, officials said the woman pulled out a knife and after the clerk denied the request, the woman put the knife away and said “I was just kidding.”

The woman stayed in the store to shop around and paid for her items before she left.

The woman was later identified as Brandy Ackerman and the Edgewood Police Department filed an arrest warrant for her. Ackerman was arrested later that day on the charge of aggravated robbery and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail.