Oklahoma jury recommends death penalty for serial killer with three Texas murders

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2017 file photo, William Lewis Reece, left, waits for a hearing to begin in Oklahoma City. Jury selection began Monday, May 10, 2021, in the death penalty trial of Reece, an alleged serial killer accused of kidnapping and killing an Oklahoma woman more than 20 years ago. Oklahoma County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KETK/AP) – An Oklahoma jury has recommended the death penalty for a serial killer that also confessed to murders in Texas that took place more than 20 years ago.

William Lewis Reece was convicted last week of first-degree murder for the 1997 kidnapping and killing of 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston. Formal sentencing is set for August 19.

Johnston, 20-year-old Kelli Cox, 17-year-old Jessica Cain and 12-year-old Laura Smither all disappeared over a four-month period in 1997, after Reece had been released from an Oklahoma prison for previous rape and kidnapping convictions.

Smither’s body was found days later but remains for Cain and Cox were not found until 2016 when Reece began cooperating with investigators.

“We’re all so happy that he got the death penalty.” Kathy Dobry, Tiffany Johnston’s mother

“Even though it helped families in Texas … it was for Tiffany,” she said of the verdict. “After 24 years, and 10 months, this is Tiffany’s time.”

Reece’s defense attorney, Jacob Benedict, did not dispute that Reece killed Johnston, but said his client only confessed because a Texas Ranger had promised that prosecutors wouldn’t seek the death penalty.

“A promise he couldn’t keep, but still a promise,” Benedict said.

Gay Smither, the mother of 12-year-old Laura Smither, traveled to Oklahoma for the trial, Houston TV station KPRC reported. Reece still faces charges for her daughter’s death in Texas.

“If we don’t have our day in court in Galveston, we can live with it because he’s at least held accountable here,” she said. “The most important thing is we know now for sure there is absolutely no way this man will ever get out.”