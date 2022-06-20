WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to one count of theft of livestock in Wood County, a third-degree felony, according to a release.

Robert Ray Snow, 49, signed a guilty plea for five years deferred adjudication probation, payment of court costs and $57,983.74 in restitution to Winnsboro Livestock & Dairy Auction.

The release stated that Snow was charged after he failed to make payments and issued bad checks for multiple cattle purchases at an auction from September 2015 to March 2016. The case was halted by the previous prosecutor due to Snow filing for bankruptcy.

District Attorney Angela Albers reviewed legal statutes and renewed Snow’s prosecution after taking office in 2019. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand led the investigation with the assistance of Special Ranger Bo Fox and retired Special Ranger Toney Hurley.

“This has been a long process, beginning in 2016,” Hand said. “Due in great part to District Attorney Albers and her staff, the victim literally had his say in court and a proper judgment was handed down. The livestock industry continues to be protected by special rangers.”