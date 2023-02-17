LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Feb. 15, the Longview Police Department said they responded to a shooting.

According to a release, the shooting took place on the 1400 block of Bois D’Arc Street and when police arrived they found a man on the side of the road with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital by the emergency medical service immediately.

After an investigation, detectives issued an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for 26-year-old Trenton Craig.

Officials said they located Craig on Feb. 16 and arrested and transported him to the Gregg County Jail.