SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after shooting an innocent bystander at a local car wash, authorities said.

On March 9, at approximately 7:18 p.m the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call in reference to shots fired at a local car wash.

Constable Precinct 5 Josh Tipton was the first to arrive on the scene and began getting information from witnesses at the car wash near Timpson Quick Stop.

When deputies arrived, they learned that that an individual had allegedly fired shots at two other people with a bystander getting struck by the gunfire, according to a release. The suspect and victim left the scene before officials arrived, according to officials.

Photo Courtesy of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 10 p.m., investigators were able to locate the victim in Carthage and began to interview him in reference to the shooting. About an hour later, investigators learned the identity of the suspect and he was located in Nacogdoches.

The suspect was identified as Michael Barbee, 56, and he was located at a local gas station after investigators contacted the Nacogdoches Police Department (NPD) with his identity.

NPD detained Barbee at the gas station until SCSO investigators were able to arrive. Once they arrived, Barbee was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Shelby County Jail where he is being held on bonds totaling $150,000.

The victim’s name was not made known to the public, but SCSO said that the gunshot wound he suffered did not lead to critical injuries.