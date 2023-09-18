MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a man is dead and another man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash happened on US Highway 69 on Saturday.

According to DPS, the crash happened three miles north of Mineola in Wood County around 3:53 p.m. on Saturday. Moises B. Joribio, 41 of Mineola, was heading northwest on US 69 in a 2009 Toyota Camry and was yielding to oncoming traffic to turn left onto County Road 2260.

Maxwell H. Lee, 25 of Quitman, was directly behind the Camry in a 2018 Ford Explorer but failed to control his speed and crashed into the Camry as it was yielding, according to DPS.

Joribio was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Jody Hettich, officials said. A passenger in the Camry was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to DPS, Lee was intoxicated at the time of the crash and has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. Lee was held at the Wood County Jail but posted a $100,000 bond.

DPS is continuing to investigate the case.