UPDATE: The name of the suspect involved in the fatal shooting that took place in Wells has been released by Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

Dickson said they have Noal Price, 56, in custody for the fatal shooting of another man. Dickson also said they are not releasing the name of the victim as the case is still under investigation.

WELLS, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said one person has died after a shooting on Mitchell Street happened on Monday.

Wells Police Department were the first responders and Chief Harold Rapsilver detained the suspect, a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office press release said. Officials said EMS and the Wells Fire Department arrived and attempted to save the victim but attempts were unsuccessful and the victim died at the scene.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the suspect or the victim.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the scene and there is no threat to the public at this time, according to authorities.