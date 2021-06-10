One man in custody after triple homicide in Pennsylvania

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KETK/NBC) – One man is in custody after three people were found dead inside a Pennsylvania home Wednesday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the suspect entered a residence in Northumberland County around 12 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The victims are listed as 58-year-old Susan Williams, 59-year-old James Dicken, and an unnamed 17-year-old male.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, then fled the scene and was later captured by police. He is currently being held in the Northumberland County Prison pending arraignment.

It is not clear as of this writing what the motive behind the murders may have been or how police captured the suspect.

Northumberland County is roughly 160 northwest of Philadelphia.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.