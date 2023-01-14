OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Overton Police Department is asking the public to provide them with any information on a man who is listed on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s top ten most wanted sex offenders list.

According to officials, Shacory Lee Pryor, 43, is a convicted sex offender with ties to Dallas, Overton and Kilgore. Pryor was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2002 and given a 12 year sentence, according to his listing on DPS’s website.

Pryor, who is also known as Cory or Corey according to DPS, is six feet tall, 180 pounds, black and has tattoos on his chest, abdomen, arms and legs.

Officials said that in 2016, he was also convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to four years. Smith County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for marijuana possession on March 26, 2021.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Pryor’s arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair, resisting arrest, evading arrest and marijuana possession, according to DPS.

If you know where Pryor is, you can call Overton PD at 903-834-3145 or 903-646-3981 for Chief Bryan Pool. There is an up to $3,000 reward for information about Pryor’s whereabouts if you call Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477.