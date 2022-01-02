Ore City man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm

ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) — An Ore City man was arrested Saturday after an officer found an illegal firearm in the car during a traffic stop.

Just after 5 p.m., an Ore City police officer observed a clue Cadillac Escalade pull into the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church. As the driver sat in the parked car, the officer made contact with him after having suspicions about questionable activity since the church was closed.

The officer identified the driver as Jeremy Vick and gained consent to search the Escalade, which is when he discovered a firearm located in the glove box. It was then determined that Vick had recently been released from prison and was not legally permitted to carry a firearm.

Vick was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, which is a third degree felony.