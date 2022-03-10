ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) — An Ore City man received the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the possession of child porn on Wednesday.

72-year-old John Charles Plunkett pleaded guilty during the hearing to three counts of possessing child pornography with the intent to promote or distribute. The hearing was reportedly contested when the defense asked for probation, while the state argued for nothing less than the maximum sentence.

Judge Dean Fowler ultimately ruled in the state’s favor, sentencing Plunkett to the maximum punishment of 20 years on all three counts. Should Plunkett ever manage to parole, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Last year, evidence was revealed by undercover agents that Plunkett was found to be downloading child pornography and sharing the images on a peer-to-peer software program that allowed people from all around the world to access child pornography. Reportedly, some of the images that were found included very young children being raped.

Plunkett is a veteran of the Vietnam War, which he tried to use to his advantage before the court, claiming that his service should grant him leniency. However, Upshur County Criminal District Attorney Billy Byrd wanted to emphasize that Upshur County will not tolerate any criminal offenses, especially those against children.

In total, Plunkett was in possession of a total of 2,363 images of child pornography. DA Byrd said that Plunkett’s exploitation would still be running rampant if it were not for their DPS officers.