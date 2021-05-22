Oregon man arrested in Tyler after killing 30-year-old Portland woman

TYLER, Texas (KETK/KOIN) – An Oregon man was arrested in Tyler after he was accused of killing a 30-year-old Portland woman who was a mother and worked as a TriMet driver.

Henry Brogdon, of Portland, was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service in Tyler on Friday and was booked in the Smith County Jail.

Brogdon faces charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon for his alleged role in the slaying of 30-year-old Breauna White.

On May 5, officer’s found the 30-year-old mother shot to death in an apartment on Wednesday.

“Our hearts go out to Bre and her family,” TriMet said in a statement last week. “She was a valued bus operator and will be missed by her co-workers and the entire TriMet team.”

One of her co-workers, Devn Hayes, described White as a “ray of sunshine. Hayes said White left behind a 12-year-old son and a new baby, and that she was also raising her 11-year-old brother.

Hayes began a GoFundMe page to raise money for a memorial bench for the young mother. She said she wants her friend to be remembered.

She believes it will cost about $3000 to install the memorial bench.