Overton man’s burglary attempt thwarted by Rusk County officials

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested at least one person after a home burglary late Monday night.

41-year-old Jackie Dennis was placed in the Rusk County Jail and charged with burglary of a habitation. More suspects will have warrants for their arrests in the coming days, according to the sheriff’s department.

Two Rusk County homeowners arrived home on the 9700 block of Highway 84 East to a ransacked house Monday night. Several items from their home were loaded up into their own vehicle which was running.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the burglars were scared off and ran on foot when the homeowner called 911.

Law enforcement called the Beto Unit dogs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. This led to Dennis being arrested.

Dennis has several prior charges dating back to 1996. Charges include drug possession, assault, theft of firearm, evading arrest and more.