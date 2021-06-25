Palestine first responders slither into friendly competition of snake removal skills

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Call it the battle of the Palestine snake wranglers.

In May, Palestine Fire Department answered an unusual call of duty. They came across a family who found a snake in their car and needed help getting it out.

The firefighters removed the slithering critter and even showed it to the family’s two kids.

“Always willing, always ready for whatever our community needs from us!” the department said in posting on Facebook.

But not to be outdone, the Palestine Police Department, showed that it too can come the aid of a good citizen who needs a snake removed from where it doesn’t belong.

The police department posted its own photo of an officer with a captured snake — a much bigger snake than the fire department’s.

Palestine PD posted the following: “A few weeks back, our friends over at the Palestine Fire Department helped a family with a tiny little garter snake. So, not to be outdone, PPD had to step up the game. Nice work Officer Winebrenner!”

The posted ended this way: “Your move PFD.”

The FD then posted a photo of a firefighter handling a snake just about the size — if not bigger — than the one removed by the police department.

“We’ve caught the news today that our awesome Palestine Police Department made a rescue on a snake for a local resident” the fire department’s post said. ” Although it is very impressive, it’s not our first time wrangling a snake or two! Nice try though.”