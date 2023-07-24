PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department said that an attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase and ended in two people being arrested for possession of a controlled substance on Saturday.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Palestine PD officer Brandon Martin attempted to do traffic stop on a white Chrysler near Link Street on Palestine Avenue, according to authorities. Martin reportedly observed Scotty Ostrander, 36 of Palestine, who officials said had several felony warrants driving the car and turned on his emergency lights to stop Ostrander when he allegedly sped away.

The chase headed north to Highway 19, eventually going over 100 mph before continuing to Montalba, FM 321 and FM 315 where authorities said officers observed a bag being tossed from the car’s front passenger side window.

Eventually the pursuit reached Bradford and stopped in the 1100 block of FM 837 where Ostrander and Holly Bishop, 33 of Palestine, were arrested, according to Palestine PD. Officials said they searched the Chrysler and found several syringes that contained suspected methamphetamines.

Palestine PD added that officers also found the bag thrown from the car and it contained more syringes, a digital scale and several smaller plastic bags.

Ostrander was taken to Anderson County Jail and booked for his warrant and evading arrest detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. Bishop was booked for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and tampering with evidence with intent to impair.