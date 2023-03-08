PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man was arrested on Wednesday after a 12-hour standoff with police, authorities said.

Just before 2 a.m., Palestine Police Department officers were called to the 700 block of W. Louisiana Street in reference to a report of a domestic disturbance, with a woman reporting that she had been assaulted by a man at the residence.

After officers arrived, an a woman exited the residence and was taken to an emergency room by EMS for treatment. At that time, officers reportedly learned that a 3-year-old girl was still inside the residence.

“Officers made verbal contact with the suspect through the door, who made numerous threats to shoot officers if they did not leave,” according to the Palestine Police Department.

Officers identified the suspect as 31-year-old Adrian James Paramore of Palestine. He eventually placed the child outside the front door of his residence before going back inside, police said.

Police went on to say that Paramore pointed a handgun at officers through a window and “made it known to officers that he had multiple handguns and rifles inside the residence.”

Detectives secured arrest warrants for Paramore and a search warrant for his residence, issued by 369th State District Judge Michael Davis. Negotiators made contact with Paramore via telephone, where he allegedly “continued to make threats and refused to leave the residence.”

Just before 2 p.m., Paramore made it known that he wanted to surrender, police said. He left the residence and was taken into custody. Detectives recovered multiple firearms from the residence.

Paramore was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked in on the following charges:

Aggravated assault against public servant

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence

Interfere with emergency request for assistance

Terroristic threat of family/household

The Palestine Police Department was assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Palestine Fire Department and Palestine Regional EMS.