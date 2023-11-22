PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Palestine after police executed a search warrant at his home.

According to officials, an investigation led officers to believe someone was trafficking narcotics at a home on North Queen Street in Palestine. A search warrant was issued and at the home police reportedly found drugs, cash and packaging materials.

Officials said the Emergency Response Team executed the search warrant on the home and as they entered a man, identified as Alexander Hegward, 34 of Palestine, ran out the back door.

“During the search of Hegward’s residence, it was discovered that he had a surveillance feed of several areas, including the door where ERT entered, streaming on a large television in his bedroom,” officials said in a statement.

According to Palestine PD, officers confronted Hegward in the backyard and saw him throw what was later identified as a handgun into the neighbor’s yard while holding another gun in his other hand. Hegward was ordered to drop the gun, and was taken into custody.

Officials said the following items were found in a search of the home:

Several ounces of marijuana

41 baggies of marijuana pre-packaged in small amounts

An electronic scale

Packaging materials

$2,300 cash

More than three grams of cocaine

Less than one gram of THC extract or “dab”

A prescription bottle of codeine syrup issued to someone other than Hegward

Hegward was booked into the Anderson County Jail for evading arrest, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing and Palestine PD said additional charges are possible.