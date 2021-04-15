Palestine man assaults officers during arrest for aggravated robbery, assault

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) An East Texas man is behind bars Thursday morning after being arrested on multiple warrants and then assaulting officers while being arrested.

On Sunday, April 11, shortly after 6 p.m., officers from the Palestine Police Department were called to the Hampton Village Apartments on Highway 155 North in reference to a disturbance.

When they arrested, officers were told that a man, now identified as Ladarrion Davidson, 23, of Palestine, had caused a disturbance at the apartments.

Officers determined that Davidson had active warrants for:

two for aggravated robbery

two for aggravated assault wit ha deadly weapon

manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one

and abandoning and endangering a child

After determining Davidson was hiding in the back seat of a car within in the complex, officers ordered him to get out of the vehicle, which he refused to do.

Police then removed Davidson from the car, during which he assaulted some of the officers, causing minor injuries. Once being put into a patrol vehicle, he also caused damage inside that vehicle.

He was taken to the Anderson County jail where he continued to be combative, and threatening to kill officers and jail staff.

Davidson was booked on the outstanding warrants, and also charged with:

assault of a public servant

obstruction and retaliation, multiple counts

harassment of a public servant, multiple counts

resisting arrest, search, transport

“This is an unfortunate example of the violence our officers are facing today. We are thankful that the officers are okay and this offender is behind bars,” said the Palestine Police Department Chief Mark Harcrow said.

Davidson’s bonds total $300,000.