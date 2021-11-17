Palestine man pleads guilty to capital murder in death of infant son

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to a capital murder charge in the death of his infant son.

36-year-old Jerry Torrez was arrested in November 2019 after his 4-month-old son Nathaniel was brought to an ER with numerous rib fractures, a fractured right arm and a skull fracture that led to a brain bleed.

Nathaniel was flown to a Houston facility for further treatment but passed away one month later. Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell said at the time that “This act of intentional human loss is inexcusable.”

Torrez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has not released as of this writing where he will be sent to serve his sentence.