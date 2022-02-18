PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Eight people have been arrested following an investigation into several shootings in Palestine.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, the Palestine Police Department started investigating a string of shootings following an incident on Micheaux St. near Reagan Park.

Over the next week PPD received five more reports of shootings at different homes around the city including the following areas:

Saltworks Road

Link Street

North Jackson

South Royal Street

No one was injured during those shootings.

During the investigation, detectives were able to link the shootings and were able to identify several people involved. PPD began directed enforcement in the areas related to the investigation.

Police were able to arrest three people on the following dates:

On Feb. 2, Kylyn Thomas, 20, of Palestine was arrested on a warrant for assault-family violence, according to police. A handgun was recovered during the arrest.

On Feb. 8, Andreas Hicks, 26, of Palestine was arrested for felony assault out of Collin County.

On Feb. 9, Jaques Faulk, 24, of Palestine was arrested on warrants out of Montgomery County.

On Thursday morning, Feb. 10, PPD SWAT, along with members of the CID and patrol divisions executed a search warrant in relation to the shootings at 712 Saltworks Rd. The following people were arrested:

Jermaryon Lane, 18 of Palestine

Jerius Fuller, 19 of Palestine

Billy Farris, 20 of Palestine

Morgan Yates, 18 of Palestine

Terinika Farris, 29 of Palestine

Lane, Fuller and Farris were all arrested on warrants for engaging in criminal activity. The bonds for each of them were set at $750,000. Each person was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Yates was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Hicks is currently out on bond and an arrest warrant has been issued for engaging in organized criminal activity.

“These dangerous individuals have been committing these acts without any regard for human life. It is a miracle that no one was hurt.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Excellent work by our Detectives and Officers that worked around the clock to get these people off the streets.”

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information in this case or information on the whereabouts of Andreas Hicks may call the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.