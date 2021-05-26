Palestine police arrest 5 at hotel on drug, organized crime charges

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Palestine police arrested five people on Monday on drug and organized crime charges after they were called to a hotel to check out a report of criminal trespassing.

At the La Quinta Inn, 3000 South Loop 256, officers found five people, all of Palestine, and drugs in one of the rooms, said information from the the police department.

Police say all had outstanding warrants.

During a search of the room, officers confiscated marijuana, more than 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine, more than 3 grams of suspected ecstasy, scales, baggies, syringes, and over $2,300 in cash.

Some initially gave officers false information about their identity, police said.

The five were booked in Anderson County Jail on the following charges:

Stetson Brown, 25: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 4g to 200g, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Criminal Trespass.

Brittany Hawthorne, 33: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 4g to 200g, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity with an additional warrant-Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Audrey Clark, 41: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 4g to 200g, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Parole Violation warrant, Warrant for Theft of Property <$2500 w/ 2 previous convictions.

Stoney Gatewood, 56: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 4g to 200g, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Fail to Identify Giving Fictitious Info.

James Barnett, 49: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 4g to 200g, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Fail to Identify Giving Fictitious Info, Evading Arrest and Parole Violation warrant.

“These Officers did a great job in making these arrests.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Because of their good work, a substantial amount of narcotics and several fugitives are off of our streets.”