PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department said that they arrested a self-professed member of a White supremacist prison gang who was barricaded in an RV on Wednesday.

Jerod Wayne Scroggins was wanted for violating his parole and possession of a controlled substance. On Wednesday, Palestine PD Officers W. Brackin and A. Goins found out that Scroggins was reportedly staying at an RV in the 1000 block of North Link Street in Palestine.

Officials said that Scroggins saw law enforcement approaching the RV and went inside and barricaded himself and refused to leave. The Palestine PD Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrived and attempted to contact Scroggins who reportedly wouldn’t respond.

According to a press release, ERT breached the windows of the RV and put in tear gas which flushed Scroggins out of the RV. Scroggins was taken to the Angelina County Jail and charged with violating his parole and evading arrest.