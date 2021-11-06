Palestine Police investigating murder, one in custody

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man is in custody following a death Saturday morning.

Just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, Officers with the Palestine Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Howard after a caller reported a male lying in the roadway.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a white man in the road unresponsive.

Police found an apparent stab wound to the torso of the man.

EMS was called to the scene and the subject was pronounced dead by Pct. 3 Justice of Peace James Todd.

Officers were able to locate and detain a suspect nearby.

The suspect was placed under arrest for murder and was taken to the Anderson County Jail.

The suspect was known to the victim and this was an isolated incident, according to the Palestine Police Department.

Identities are being withheld pending the notification of the family.