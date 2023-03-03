PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine Police Department announced they are searching for a man who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend in the 200 block of Joe Louis Street on Thursday night.

According to authorities, officers were responding to reports of a shooting when they found Brittany Johnson, 30 of Palestine, with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Johnson was transported by EMS to Palestine Regional Medical Center emergency room, where she later died, according to officials. While investigating, police said they began to suspect the involvement of Johnson’s ex-boyfriend, Joseph Christopher Cole, 50 of Houston.

Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas issued an arrest warrant for Cole on the charge of murder. Palestine Police Department asked that anyone with information call them at 903-729-2254 or Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.