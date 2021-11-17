Palestine police searching for person who allegedly shot through drive-thru window, broke into Chicken Express

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine police are asking for help identifying a person who allegedly broke into Chicken Express.

According to officers, “an unknown white male had attempted to make entry into the building through the drive-thru window and after being unsuccessful fired multiple rounds with a handgun through a glass door and made entry.”

Police said the subject entered the establishment and committed burglary. They did not specify what was taken.

On social media, police posted what appears to be security footage that shows a person walking around the kitchen area of the building.

If you or someone you know has any information on the identity of the suspect or the vehicle involved, you can contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254.