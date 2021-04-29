Palestine police seize 123 gaming machines, cash at 6 businesses

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — The Palestine Police Department on Thursday morning seized 123 gaming machines and $167,000 from six places it is calling illegal game rooms.

After obtaining search warrants, Palestine police with the help of Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies descended on six locations:

• Jags #1- 500 E. Palestine Ave.

• Jags #2- 3804 W. Oak

• Pitt Stop- 1221 N. Link

• Mini Mart- 321 W. Palestine Ave.

• Lucky Star Grocery- 704 W. Palestine Ave

• Ross #2- 3001 W. Oak

“In recent months, we have received numerous complaints and calls at these locations,” Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Aside from the illegal gambling, we have had cases ranging from aggravated robbery to drug trafficking at these places. They simply are not good for our community.”