Palestine traffic stop leads to drug arrests, seizures

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — A traffic stop in Palestine led to the arrest of three people when officers found drugs in the car. A fourth person ran from the car and got away.

On Monday, the officer pulled over a car in the car 300 block of Dorrance for a traffic violation. In the car were oxycodone, marijuana, digital scale and baggies full what officers believe is cocaine, said information from the police department.

Officers also located a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Jamie Cummings, 26, of Palestine, was charged with drug, weapon possession and organized crime crimes.

Jerius Fuller, 18, of Palestine, was charged with drug and organized crime charges.

Andreas Hicks, 25, of Palestine, was charged with drug and organized crime charges.

All were booked in the Anderson County Jail.

“It’s a win for our community every time we are able to get guns and drugs off our streets,” Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Great work by the officers involved.”