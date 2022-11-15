PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 4, at 11:20 am, Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Burglary in progress at a residence in the 800 block of Range Road in Palestine.

The homeowner reported the crime after a surveillance camera captured images of two individuals inside the home. As Deputy B. Cook arrived, he observed a white female leave the residence and run away.

Deputy Cook, assisted by a State Trooper, searched the residence and property for the other suspect. The second suspect was not located.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice tracking dog team was contacted and aided in searching for the suspects. The search team followed a suspect track to a residence in the 2100 block of ACR 2140.

As deputies searched for the suspect, a white female jumped out of a window and fled into the woods behind the residence. The female suspect, Ashley Butler (38) of Palestine, was apprehended by Deputy C. Saylors and Investigator R. Frakes.

Butler was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked on charges of:

Evading arrest/detention (Misdemeanor – Class A)

Burglary of a habitation (Felony – 2nd degree)

After an extensive search by the team, the second suspect, a white male, was not located.

The male suspect was tentatively identified and will be charged with burglary of a habitation after additional investigation and a positive identification.