MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department arrested Dashaun Valentine, 31 of Marshall, for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a release, officers from the Joint Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested Valentine in Marshall following an investigation of drug related activity in the 500 block of West Burleson Street in Marshall.

Officials said the Marshal PD Emergency Response Team and the Harrison County Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a property on West Burleson Street. They reportedly located a variety of drugs including methamphetamine and ecstasy as well as numerous firearms at the residence.

Marshall PD said Valentine was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and said he was on federal probation for possession with intent distribute methamphetamine and was taken to Harrison County Jail.

“We received numerous complaints from citizens living on and around West Burleson St. about illegal activity at this residence. I am glad to see the results of this investigation will help the peace and safety of those residents,” said Cliff Carruth, Marshall Police Chief.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.