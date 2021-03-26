PHOTOS: Couple arrested in Van Zandt County after stealing $2,000 worth of merchandise at Home Depot

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Colorado were arrested in Van Zandt County after they were reported stealing $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Terrell Home Depot.

The couple loaded the merchandise into a U-Haul van and traveled east bound down I-20, according to the County Eagle.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s department were notified and were able to stop the van before the 859 exit.

Law enforcement discovered the merchandise and unloaded some of the merchandise on the side of I-20.

Photo courtesy of the County Eagle

In addition to the stolen merchandise, deputies found a syringe in the cab of the van. The woman admitted that their was methamphetamine in the syringe.

Both the man and the woman were arrested, and the U-Haul van was loaded onto a Fuller’s recovery truck and was transported where the Sheriff’s Department.

Once the van was unloaded the sheriff’s department planned to use their K-9 unit to further search for narcotics.

The man and the woman were taken to the Van Zandt County Jail and will eventually be transported to the Terrell Police Department where further investigation and charges will take place.