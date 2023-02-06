GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly stole from a Tractor Supply.
The man is described as a 6-foot-tall black male who was wearing blue overalls, a blue Gatsby style hat and aviator style sunglasses with gold frames, according to Gilmer Police Department. He was last seen driving “a late model Chevrolet S-10 style pickup displaying a fictitious license plate.”
If you have any information about the man, officials are asking people to contact Investigator Charles Head at the Gilmer Police Department 903-843-5545.