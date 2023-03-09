NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County resident is facing felony charges after authorities raided his home earlier this week, allegedly finding meth, marijuana, 26 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

66-year-old Terry Leon Milford was arrested by Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday after they executed a search warrant at his residence in the 12000 block of County Road 3281, just outside of Garrison.

Undercover authorities reportedly made “numerous” narcotics purchases in Nacogdoches County, ultimately determining that Milford was responsible for the sale of narcotics not only in his home county, but also in Shelby and Rusk counties. This led to them securing a search warrant.

Inside the residence, law enforcement allegedly found the following:

4.3 ounces of methamphetamine

1.5 ounces of marijuana

26 firearms (19 rifles and and shotguns, and seven handguns)

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition

Photo courtesy of the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said at least one firearm had previously been reported stolen out of Rusk County, and another had an altered serial number. Investigators are now researching the status of all the weapons.

Milford is a convicted felon, authorities said, and is charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are pending, according to authorities. Milford is in the Rusk County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Nacogdoches Police Department, Shelby County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for their help in this case.