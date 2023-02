KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a man who was allegedly involved in a Walmart theft.

Photo Courtesy of Kilgore Police Department.

According to officials, the theft took place on Feb. 19 at a local Walmart.

“If you have any information regarding this person’s identity, please contact Detective Kaci Holland at 903-218-6906 or kaci.holland@cityofkilgore.com.” Kilgore Police Department

KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.