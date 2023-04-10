SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying people responsible for putting graffiti on several park facilities throughout the city.

Photo courtesy of the Sulphur Springs Police Department

Officials are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can give information that would lead to an arrest for the person(s) involved in putting graffiti on several park facilities in Sulphur Springs.