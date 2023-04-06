TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a man who they said did over $700 in damage to a public restroom.

On March 22, officials said surveillance footage shows a man entering the Southside Park restrooms and doing over $700 worth of damage to the bathroom fixtures.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Tyler Police Department

Photo Courtesy of the City of Tyler Police Department

Back in January, the fixtures were fixed after damage had been done to the same bathroom.