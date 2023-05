SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a man who allegedly stole a hunting blind off of private property.

The man was caught on trail camera footage allegedly stealing a Barronett Blind from a property near County Road 4748 in Timpson.

Photo Courtesy of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

