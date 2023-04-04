TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a woman who allegedly stole an elderly mans wallet after helping him to his vehicle.

According to a release, the elderly victim thought the woman was a nice person after she helped him get to his vehicle after falling. She allegedly proved him wrong after officials said that she stole his wallet from the seat of his car while helping him get into the vehicle.

When he started looking for the wallet, he originally thought he might have left it at home but could not locate it when he went to check his house. After a few days without the wallet, he received a phone call from a police officer saying that they had found the wallet in a woman’s restroom trash can and started to put two and two together, according to the release.

When the victim came to retrieve his wallet, officials said that it was empty and all of his money was gone.

Detective Jennifer Billingsley was able to locate some surveillance footage that allegedly showed the whole incident that corroborated the elderly man’s story of the incident. Officials were able to get good shots of the woman’s face, long bleached hair and her camo green colored SUV.

Photo Courtesy of Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Photo Courtesy of Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Photo Courtesy of Texarkana Texas Police Department.