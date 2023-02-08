POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is a asking for public assistance in finding stolen property.

According to Polk County officials, they are currently looking for a stolen camo and black polaris ranger, two trailers, a log splitter and a Gravely 52 HD zero turn mower from a church located on U.S. Highway 190 West in Livingston.

Photo Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you have any information in reference to this case that may help with the investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, (the P3 App) or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you will remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.” Polk County Sheriff’s Office

