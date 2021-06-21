PHOTOS: Rescuers remove man trapped in wrecked vehicle in Enchanted Oaks

ENCHANTED OAKS, Texas (KETK) — Four people were injured Sunday in Enchanted Oaks when two pickup trucks collided, according to information from Payne Springs VFD

One person was trapped in wreckage before being removed by first responders.

The accident happened about 11 a.m. Sunday on Highway 198 north of the town located on Cedar Creek Lake. Wreckage blocked the highway for hours.

A black pickup truck and a red pickup truck collided. Both trucks received damage on the front driver’s sides, photos from the scene show.

Four people were injured including the driver of the red pickup truck, who was flown to a hospital in Dallas for treatment, information from Payne Springs VFD said.

