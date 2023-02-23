POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating an individual that allegedly stole a travel trailer.

On Feb. 2, an individual was seen on surveillance footage towing a 34-foot grey and white bumper pull Jayco Travel Trailer from a storage lot located on US Highway 190 West with a white Chevrolet pick-up truck that has an orange generator in the back.

Photo Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you have any information in reference to this case that may help with the investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, (the P3 App) or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you will remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.” Polk County Sheriff’s Office