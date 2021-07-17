PHOTOS: U-Haul driver ‘plays chicken’ with oncoming traffic, leads law enforcement on chase through East Texas

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man driving a U-Haul ‘played chicken’ with oncoming traffic and rammed into patrol cars while he led law enforcement on a chase through four East Texas counties.

43-year-old Ronny Dwight Davidson, of Desoto began the chase early Saturday morning, around 3 a.m. in Angelina County and entered Trinity County around 3:20 a.m.

Davidson was spinning the U-Haul around and doing what law enforcement called “extensive damage”. Sheriff Woody Wallace said Davidson was ramming patrol vehicles and trying to strike on coming cars head on. Officers reported the U-Haul bandit attempted to play chicken with multiple on coming cars during the chase.

The chase then continued at around 80 mph through Trinity, Polk and into Tyler County. Around 5 a.m. officers in Tyler County were able to use spike strips flattening the tires of the fleeing U-Haul truck.

Officers found the U-Haul bandit armed with a hand gun and were able to subdue the criminal after disabling him with chemical agents.

Davidson was taken to Angelina County and is facing multiple felony charges in several counties.