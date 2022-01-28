LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — A fire truck from the Livingston Scenic Loop Fire Rescue was stolen on Thursday and later recovered in Dayton.

The Scenic Loop Fire Rescue reported Thursday afternoon that its ‘Rescue 15’ truck, which is a 1996 Ford Super Duty light rescue truck, was stolen at approximately noon. The fire rescue speculated at the time that the thief could possibly be headed to Oklahoma.

Several hours later, however, the Scenic Loop Volunteer Fire Department received a call from the Dayton Police Department informing them that a railroad worker had spotted the truck, abandoned and missing its interior equipment, which was found in a ditch. Thanks to the efforts of the Dayton Police Department, as well as the Liberty County Sheriff’s office, the Scenic Loop firefighters were able to recover ‘Rescue 15.’

When the truck was recovered, it was unable to run and had to be towed back to Livingston. Aside from the supplies that had been placed in a ditch, nothing appeared to be missing except for carrying bags for cervical collars and pet oxygen supplies. Officials speculated that the thief likely left the truck with the intention of returning to and leaving with it.