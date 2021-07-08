Plea deadline for Tyler parents charged with capital murder of their child set for August

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The plea deadline for two Smith County parents charged in the death of their three-year-old daughter has been set for August 12.

40-year-old Manuel Williams and 31-year-old Courtnie Williams both could face the death penalty. 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen gave the couple a little more than a month to decide whether they will go to trial.

Under Texas law, the only two sentencing options for capital murder are life in prison without parole or execution.

On July 15, 2020, first responders found Kodie Williams, 3, unresponsive in her Tyler home. Police found that she “had numerous bruises to the face,” according to a warrant obtained by KETK News at the time.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she later died. Both Manuel and Courtnie would not provide an explanation for the “numerous injures to her body.”

The warrant says Courtnie Williams received a FaceTime call from Manuel Williams during which “she observed the child face down on the floor with her buttocks elevated. She said the child had defecated and vomited.”

Courtnie Williams told investigators that “she had witnessed Manuel Williams grab the child’s arms forcefully, whip her with a belt and hit her in the stomach with a closed fist,” the warrant says.

“Manuel Williams would state that he has witnessed Courtnie Williams slap the child across the face,” it says.

The detective said he had reviewed photos of the child taken at the hospital by another officer.

“I observed significant injuries to the child’s head, forehead, ears, neck, chest, arms, abdomen, back, and legs,” the warrant says. “The injuries appeared to be inflicted injuries, all in different stages of healing. The pattern of injuries appeared to be consistent with different mechanisms used to inflict the injuries.”