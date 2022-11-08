ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 7, around 5 p.m., Atlanta Police Officers responded to a shooting that occurred at a residence on the 200 block of Pecan Lane.

The victim, Brandon Sprayberry, 18, was located by officers while laying in the yard of the residence with a fatal gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Cody Raymond Maxie Jr., on scene for the fatal shooting of Sprayberry and has been booked into the Cass County Sheriff’s Office – Jail Division on a charge of manslaughter, a 2nd degree felony.

There is an active investigation happening with detectives still gathering information.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Atlanta Police Department at ( 903 ) 796-7973, and ask for Detective Sgt. Newkirk.