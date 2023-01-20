MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas.

According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people.

During the search, police seized over five pounds of marijuana, six firearms and “a large amount of money,” police said.

The suspects involved were arrested and booked into the Titus County Jail on narcotic related charges.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department was assisted by Mount Pleasant Police Department SWAT Team and Mount Pleasant Police Department Criminal Investigation Division during the search warrant and investigation.